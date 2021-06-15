It t’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in.

Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.

Are you THE CULTURE VULTURE?

You are here for the culture! Look no further, Hot Springs offers tons of options for our visitors trying to truly learn what our city is all about. Drink beer made with our famed hot springs water, play the ponies at Oaklawn, and take in some art, food, cocktails … you want to know what the city is really all about! There is no telling what kind of fun you will get into when you’re visiting Hot Springs or what you might see along the way!

Get Inspired Take a tour of the beautiful public art throughout Hot Springs like murals, artist studios or the Hot Springs Greenway Sculpture Walk!

Drinks with a View Dine or have some cocktails at The Rooftop Bar directly across from beautiful Bathhouse Row. The view can’t be beat.

Seriously Unique Brews The only brewery in a National Park and the only in the world to brew beer with naturally occurring spring water, Superior Bathhouse Brewery is a must-stop!