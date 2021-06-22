It t’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in.

Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.

Advertisement

Are you THE HISTORY BUFF?

Okay, smarty pants, it looks like you want to learn on your vacation. Well, you’ve come to the right place! Hot Springs has so much interesting history, in addition to all the neat ecologic features in our National Park! Spend an afternoon following the Hot Springs Baseball Trail around the city learning about spring training, or take some time to learn about the gangsters and famous faces that used to wander the streets of this cozy little tourist town.

Take “The Vapors” Book Tour Maybe you’ve read this best-selling novel or maybe you’ll pick it up while you visit? Regardless, we’ve put together a book tour letting you explore the historic sites from this historic page turner!

Advertisement

Soak up Some History Take yourself back to the days when gambling, boot-legging, prostitution, and hot mineral baths brought people from all over the country to the Spa City with a visit to The Gangster Museum of America.

Historic Food, Too Taste for yourself why the legendary McClard’s BBQ has been a visitor’s favorite since 1928 or why The Pancake Shop has been welcoming guests since 1940!