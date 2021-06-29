It t’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in.

Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.

Advertisement

Are you THE NATURALIST?

You are a naturalist, naturally. You’re vacation should be all about seeing the natural beauty of Hot Springs, and don’t worry, there is plenty to see! Hike a trail, wander the paths at Garvan Woodland Gardens, sample our water, or dig up your own souvenirs at one of our many crystal mines. No matter your pace, Hot Springs puts the nature into The Natural State.

Get Stoked Ride the world-class mountain biking trails at Northwoods Trails-Hot Springs or catch some air on a wakeboard.

Advertisement

Zipline Ride some lines over the Ouachita Forest or sore above the quartz mines at Ron Coleman Mines!

Tee Off If friendly competition is your game, take in 18 holes at Hot Springs Country Club or one of many golf courses in Hot Springs Village.