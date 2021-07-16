Martine Gutierrez, Queer Rage, Image Life-Size, and I’m Tyra, p66-67, 2018, printed 2020, chromogenic color print mounted on Sintra, 43 1/8 × 64 1/4 × 1 3/4 in. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2020.76 Images courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

This new exhibition is now on view through September 27, 2021;

Artist-led programs coming up.

2021 marks a decade since Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in Bentonville, and the museum is recognizing this milestone with a new exhibition celebrating its collection and community. “Crystal Bridges at 10″ features 130-plus artworks, presenting crowd favorites in new ways and showcasing works never before on view at the museum.

Step into a life-size tableau vivant, or living picture. Discover a collection of works inspired by the four elements of air, earth, fire and water, designed by artist Mark Dion. Enjoy a room of art curated from an artist’s point of view. Watch as Fayetteville-based artist Ziba Rajabi creates a new work of art before your eyes. Walk through the museum’s forest in the galleries with an immersive light-and-sound installation.

Through collaborations with local artists and experts, the Northwest Arkansas community is also represented in the exhibition. Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” read the stories of some of Northwest Arkansas’s community champions. Watch as the University of Arkansas takes a digital dive into Francis Guy’s “Winter Scene in Brooklyn.” See self-portraits made by children framed on the wall next to self-portraits from the collection, and more.

Exhibition tickets can be purchased here at CrystalBridges.org. Museum members, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) participants, veterans and youth ages 18 and under get in free.

The museum is offering a special exhibition tour every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 1 p.m. The tour is free with an exhibition ticket. Learn more here.

Get tickets and sign up for programs at CrystalBridges.org.

Enjoy Bentonville! Beyond Crystal Bridges, Bentonville (and the larger Northwest Arkansas area) are full of adventure. From public art and cultural museums to unique food and drink options to exciting nightlife, there is something for everyone in Bentonville. The city is also known as "the mountain bike capital of the world." With 16 beautiful parks and over 40 miles of connecting bike trails across Northwest Arkansas, you and your guests can see all the art and nature Bentonville has to offer from the seat of your bike.