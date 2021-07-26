Photo by Ironside Photography. Courtesy of the Momentary

The Bentonville contemporary art space also offers food, patio drinks, art exhibitions and more this summer

It’s the summer of live music, and lucky for us, it can be found at the Momentary! Located in downtown Bentonville, the contemporary art space satellite of Crystal Bridges is an easy-access, casual neighborhood stop with an inviting green and, of course, the glowing, neon-pink “You Belong Here” sculpture that beckons passersby to come closer.

This summer, the Momentary is offering free, live concerts every Friday evening and Sunday afternoon: Live on the Green Concert Series and Courtyard Sessions.

On Fridays, enjoy the Live on the Green Concert Series from the comfort of your lawn chair. From gospel blues to Louisiana funk, from smooth hip-hop to jazzy R&B sounds and indie rock, local and regional talent bring the Momentary to life every Friday night! Check here for upcoming concerts.

On Sundays, enjoy Courtyard Sessions and discover your new favorite jams in this free outdoor music series. From funk and soul breaks to immaculate LatinX harmonies, the best up-and-coming femme DJs to road-tested troubadours, this series of concerts is just as eclectic and full of surprises. Check here for upcoming concerts.

During both series, music lovers can also grab a bite to eat at the Momentary Food Truck and sip on fun patio drinks from the nearby RØDE Bar, or get your favorite coffee or tea drink at the Momentary's Onyx Coffee Lab location (which has an outdoor walk-up window!).

Again, did we mention that all these concerts are completely FREE?

But wait, there’s more. Even if it’s not a Friday or a Sunday, there is plenty to see and do at the Momentary. During the day, explore the Momentary galleries and discover three new visual art exhibitions, all free to enjoy: “Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody” (on view now through Sept. 19), “Kenny Rivero: The Floor Is Crooked” (on view now through Oct.24), and Cauleen Smith’s “Space Station: Radiant Behind the Sun” (on view July 20 through Oct. 17).

In the evenings after 5 p.m., head up to the Tower Bar and enjoy craft cocktails and breathtaking views of Bentonville. Insider tip: The Momentary offers a great charcuterie special on weekday evenings (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Split a charcuterie board and full bottle of wine with a friend for just $45!

Learn more about the Momentary’s summer offerings here.

Enjoy Bentonville! Beyond the Momentary, Bentonville (and the larger Northwest Arkansas area) are full of adventure. From public art and cultural museums to unique food and drink options to exciting nightlife, there is something for everyone in Bentonville. The city is also known as “the mountain bike capital of the world.” With 16 beautiful parks and over 40 miles of connecting bike trails across Northwest Arkansas, you and your guests can see all the art and nature Bentonville has to offer from the seat of your bike. Plan your trip to Bentonville!