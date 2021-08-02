Crackerfarm

The Arkansas Times and Murphy Arts District want to send you and a guest to see The Avett Brothers and Robert Earl Keen Aug. 14 in El Dorado.

Three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers made waves with their 2009 major-label debut, “I And Love And You,” which landed at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered critical acclaim. The group is known for their mix of bluegrass, country, punk, pop melodies, folk, rock ‘n’ roll, indie rock, honky-tonk and ragtime to produce their unique sound.

Legend Robert Earl Keen will be opening for The Avett Brothers on August 14.