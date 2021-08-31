The Jones Center in Springdale to Host 2021 USA Pump Track Championships Final at Runway Bike Park on Saturday, Sept. 4th

THIS WEEKEND — The Jones Center in Springdale will host the 2021 USA Pump Track Championships Series Final on Saturday, Sept. 4, at its world-class Runway Bike Park located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas.

The USA Pump Track Championships Series Final will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Runway Bike Park’s Velosolutions Pump Track — one of the largest pump tracks in North America — located on the campus of The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, AR.

The race is the culmination of USA Pump Track Championship qualifying rounds held recently across the nation. The two winners of the 17+ open category will win an expenses paid trip to the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon Portugal this fall to represent the U.S. in the last chance qualifier for the opportunity to compete and be crowned World Champion!

The USA Pump Track Championships Series Final is open to registered riders of all skill levels from ages 7 to 35+. Riders will compete in six age group categories. Boys and girls, men and women will be scored separately.

Event Categories:

Category 1 7-10 years old

Category 2 11-12 years old

Category 3 13-14 years old

Category 4 15-16 years old

Category 5/Masters 35+ open

Category 6 17+ open

Riders must register by 12 p.m. CST on Friday, Sept. 3 – the day before the race.

To register and for more details, visit www.thejonescenter.net/pump-track-championships.

The USA Pump Track Championships Series Final is presented by the Walton Family Foundation, OZ Trails, Hyper Bike Co., SEVEN athletic apparel and Velosolutions.

The event is family friendly and free for spectators. Food and drinks can be purchased at food trucks onsite. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the action trackside and on large video screens.

Event Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 3

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open Practice

Saturday, Sept. 4

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Open Practice

9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Races by Category

5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Awards

Registered riders can get a feel for the pump track in advance of the race during practice sessions from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Michael Kirk, Director of Recreation at The Jones Center, said Runway Bike Park hosted hundreds of cyclists at two USA Pump Track Championship qualifiers in May.

“Some of those riders could win again,” Kirk said. “Naturally, we encourage everyone who would like to race, regardless of previous experience, to test their speed and agility at this exciting championship event.”

An average of 10,000 visitors a month ride at Runway Bike Park’s 2.75-acre, state-of-the-art outdoor bicycle skills park. For more information, visit thejonescenter.net.

While in town, visitors are also invited to explore the sights, sounds, and flavors found in Springdale. Visit explorespringdale.com and plan your trip today!