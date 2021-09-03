Academic excellence is just the beginning at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway

The University of Central Arkansas is known for a lot of things, including renowned programs, NCAA D1 sports and one of the friendliest college towns around. But UCA also offers many unique opportunities, on campus and off, that take this college experience (but not tuition!) over the top. Read on to learn more about Bear Country.

Discovering Outdoor Adventure

Arkansas is known as the Natural State for a reason. Beautiful lakes, rivers, forests, mountains and more make Arkansas a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. UCA’s central location puts all of this natural beauty within easy driving distance, and on-campus resources encourage students to make the most of those natural treasures.

Campus Outdoors is a UCA program that offers all of the resources and gear – including tents, backpacks, kayaks, mountain bikes and canoes – students need to appreciate and explore the Arkansas outdoors. UCA is also home to the Jewel Moore Nature Reserve, with more than 235 identified species of flora and fauna.

Transforming Health Care Training

UCA’s Integrated Health Sciences Building, opening fall 2021, will change health care training in Arkansas. The integrated design of the building aims to foster an interprofessional educational environment that better replicates real-life health care scenarios. This means students will participate in clinical and simulation experiences that require collaboration with all majors within the college.

The 80,000-square-foot, four-story facility will be home to the School of Nursing and the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, along with the Nabholz Center for Healthcare Simulation and Interprofessional Teaching Center to be utilized by the entire College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

Elevating the Arts

Thanks to a $20 million gift from the Windgate Foundation, UCA is transforming a passion for visual arts, film, theater, music and more into an artistic anchor for the entire region. With the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, everyone – students, faculty, community members, patrons – will appreciate the arts in a whole new way. The center is expected to open in fall 2022 and will feature:

Nearly 100,000 square feet of classroom, studio, rehearsal & design spaces

175-seat black box theater equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Indoor & outdoor art spaces

Scene/wood shop

450-seat concert hall

