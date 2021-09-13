Have you seen the lights yet? North Forest Lights is an immersive nighttime walk through the woods at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, featuring dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements, soundscapes and magical moments in the middle of the Ozark woods.

A few years ago, Crystal Bridges partnered with Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio Moment Factory to bring this concept to life. In 2020, Moment Factory won the Prix Mondo*Dr “Americas Award” in the Parks & Attractions category for their work on North Forest Lights. Moment Factory has noted that this experience gives a voice to nature, allowing us to explore the connections between humans and nature.

Advertisement

Five distinct installations bring the soul and rhythm of the forest to life with light, sound, and sensory effects for a captivating, unforgettable adventure. Coffee, hot cocoa and snacks are available for purchase to enhance the evening experience in the brisk air of a Northwest Arkansas autumn evening, and branded merchandise is available to carry a memento of the experience long after it leaves the North Forest.

Advertisement

Want to take your forest experience to the next level? Book a Snow Globe. Set in the middle of North Forest Lights, this experience includes 2.5 hours inside a see-through, cozy dome with lights and specialty food, cocktails, seasonal beverages and a Globe Concierge. Snow Globe reservations include admission to North Forest Lights and begins with a shuttle pick-up to take you directly to your globe. Snow Globes return in October and eNews subscribers will know first when they go on sale.

North Forest Lights is open in the evening hours after sunset Wednesday through Sunday, now through Jan. 2, 2022. This is the final year of the experience. It will not be traveling to any other locations and cannot be experienced anywhere else in the world, so make your plans to visit and get ready to tune in to nature!

Advertisement

Purchase advance tickets here and plan your visit today.