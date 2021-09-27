Image credit: Wendy Red Star, Pendleton Suits, 2018, Pendleton fabric. Image courtesy of Monica Martínez and the University Art Gallery.

The contemporary art space has big plans for the season with a bluegrass and roots music festival, an award-winning opera performance, and a new visual arts exhibition

The Momentary in Bentonville is entering its second fall season with an explosion of unmissable events, including the upcoming inaugural FreshGrass | Bentonville music festival, the U.S. tour of the award-winning performance “Sun & Sea,” and a brand new exhibition exploring the cultural implications of fashion. Get the skinny on these events here, and we’ll see you at The Momentary!

FreshGrass | Bentonville, Oct. 1-2: This two-day, family-friendly music festival celebrates today’s bluegrass and roots music, featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and more than 15 bands in total performing across The Momentary’s campus. Music performances will be accompanied by festival events such as a silent film with original live music, premier performances of new music created at The House of Songs, fun family-friendly activities, “bring-your-own instrument” pickin’ nooks, great food and drink, and much more.

“Sun & Sea,” Oct. 6-9: Have you ever experienced a day at the beach indoors? “Sun & Sea” stunned audiences at the 2019 Venice Biennale, earning its all-female creative team the much-coveted Golden Lion. The Momentary is proud to be part of the US tour (and only stop in the middle of the country!) for this award-winning performance which will transform the interior Tower space with 13 vocalists and 25 tons of sand.

“In Some Form or Fashion,” Opens Nov. 20: This new, Momentary-organized exhibition explores the cultural implications of fashion and how we shape our identities with the garments we purchase, wear, and dispose of. The exhibition features site-responsive, large-scale installations by six artists who each use clothing to map real and imagined cultural histories of fashion: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star. It is free to view.

Enjoy the Tower Bar

In the evenings after 5 p.m., head up to the Tower Bar and enjoy craft cocktails and breathtaking views of Bentonville. Watch the leaves turn and enjoy the beautiful blazing colors of autumn from six stories up. Insider tip: The Momentary offers a great charcuterie special on weekday evenings (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday). Split a charcuterie board and full bottle of wine with a friend for just $45!

Learn more about the Momentary’s fall offerings here.