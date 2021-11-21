Fitz Henry Lane Southern Cross in Boston Harbor, 1851 Oil on canvas 34 1/4 x 47 x 4 in. Peabody Essex Museum, Gift of the Estate of Stephen Wheatland, 1987, M18639 Courtesy of the Peabody Essex Museum. This exhibition is organized by Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas.

Return to the sea, now through January 31, 2022; Upcoming artist talk with Kay WalkingStick

In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting is Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s newest temporary exhibition. Co-organized with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, a town that sits near a harbor leading out to the Atlantic Ocean, In American Waters features works created over 250 years by American artists who have been captivated by the mystery and power of the sea.

The exhibition includes a diverse range of modern and contemporary American artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Nick Cave, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Thomas Hart Benton, Paul Cadmus, Barkley Hendricks, Gilbert Stuart, William Trost Richards, Charles Willson Peale, Valerie Hegarty, Jacob Lawrence, Stuart Davis, and many more.

Exhibition tickets can be purchased here at CrystalBridges.org.

Refresh your maritime knowledge by reviewing this glossary of terms found in the art labels of In American Waters.

Virtual Artist Talk: Kay WalkingStick

Thursday, November 16, 5 to 6 pm

Join us for a virtual lecture by artist Kay WalkingStick on her work in In American Waters. Drawing from her career and experiences, this presentation will shed new light on her work and the exhibition, and give insights into the life and process of an exhibition artist. This talk is free, but registration is requested. Register online or call Guest Services at 479.657.2335 to receive updates and reserve your spot today. Once registered, participants will receive an email with information about the event and the Zoom link for your convenience.

Get tickets and sign up for programs at CrystalBridges.org.

