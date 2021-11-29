The Property Group was founded with the purpose of reinventing real estate through agent support, collaboration, teamwork, and innovation. Since our beginning, Property Group agents have utilized the most advanced technology and social media strategies to exceed client expectations. Although the industry is highly independent, we take a different approach – one that stresses relationships, assistance, and encouragement.

Not Your Average Real Estate Firm

Our Little Rock real estate firm upholds three core values: community, family, and the future.

Advertisement

Community

Through our seven-year partnership with Arkansas Foodbank, we have donated nearly 300,000 meals. Every agent has a desire to give back to the community they serve.

Family

All agents receive optimal levels of support from our firm, whether that be through complimentary marketing materials or a mentorship, so they can focus solely on selling homes and providing for their families. We recommend and encourage both paid vacations and time away from work.

Advertisement

Future

Every Property Group real estate agent is a lifelong learner. With both startup kits available to those new to the industry and comprehensive training for anyone looking to level up free of charge, career growth is encouraged.

Taking Care of (Marketing) Business

Other real estate brokerages charge their agents for support services, but The Property Group is different. Every agent receives free marketing assets aimed to grow their business. Custom materials include:

Advertisement

Quarterly direct mail ad campaigns

Five-year marketing drip campaign to boost repeat business & referrals

Professional agent headshot

Promotional items, including business cards and yard signs

Access to our extensive database of social media content

Buyer & seller guides with agent branding

Additionally, we do not nickel and dime our agents over necessities such as copies; we always provide them the basics they need without charging a fee. There’s no place like The Property Group!

Get to Know The Property Group

Whether you’re an existing agent or looking for a new career path, you will be supported and encouraged at The Property Group. Learn more about our collaborative team and welcoming, agent-centric office culture by either signing up for our email newsletter or scheduling a brief call!