artworks left to right: Simphiwe Ndzube TaBhiza, The Flâneur, 2021 Concrete, metal, resin, silicon, fabric, shark teeth, thread, and found clothing 81.5 x 26 x 48 in.Courtesy of the artist Assertion of Will, 2021 Mixed media on canvas79 in x 124 in.Courtesy of the artist

The Momentary in Bentonville is a contemporary art space that has something for everyone to enjoy. Currently the space is host to a new, free exhibition, In Some Form or Fashion, open now through March 27, 2022. It’s also a great place to enjoy a good drink, whether it be coffee, a glass of wine or a craft cocktail. Read on to learn more about the Momentary’s offerings and plan your visit:

In Some Form or Fashion

Open now through March 27

In Some Form or Fashion is a new, free exhibition exploring the intersection of art and fashion through the work of six contemporary artists: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Montes-Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star. Embracing the unique architecture of the Momentary, the mixed-media installations are on view throughout the building. Together, they invite us to consider how the garments we purchase, wear and dispose of shape our identities.

Head Up to the Tower Bar for a Cocktail

Going up! Loosely inspired by 1960s airport lounges, the Tower Bar is a high-flying social space offering a rotating menu of craft cocktails, spirits, wines and whiskey you can’t find anywhere else in Arkansas, plus the best views in Bentonville. During happy hour (5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday), enjoy unique $10 cocktails and $2 off beer and wine. Learn more about the Tower Bar and find hours here.

Enjoy Bentonville! Beyond the Momentary, Bentonville is full of adventure. From public art and cultural museums to unique food and drink options to exciting nightlife, there is something for everyone in Bentonville. The city is also known as the mountain bike capital of the world. With 16 beautiful parks and over 40 miles of connecting bike trails across Northwest Arkansas, you and your guests can see all the art and nature Bentonville has to offer from the seat of your bike. Plan your trip to Bentonville! You can request your own Bentonville travel guide here.