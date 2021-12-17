In April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the extension of the National School Lunch Program Summer Seamless Option through June 30, 2022. This program allows schools to serve free meals to all students as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement lifted the burden of paying for school lunches for many Pulaski County families.

Pulaski County Special School District is still required to collect free and reduced lunch applications for the 2021-2022 school year, despite the announcement from the USDA. These applications not only request a free or reduced lunch cost, but may also reduce and/or waive school fees for other programs outside of the meal program. The application also impacts the state and federal funding the district receives for other projects.

PCSSD understands the importance of providing healthy breakfast and lunch options to its students. This is why they continue to evaluate and review student nutrition to ensure the best possible resources are being provided to students of all ages.

“Students need fuel in order to learn, providing them with meals assures students are not focusing on being hungry instead they can focus on learning to grow,” said Regena English, director of Student Nutrition. “Some families are unable because of hard times to provide nutritious meals and this is available free to every student through the National School Lunch Program.”

New this school year is an exciting partnership with Chartwells K-12. This partnership is improving the manner in which PCSSD is able to provide a new variety of fresh food options to each of its schools.

“We are so excited to partner with PCSSD in an effort to make the cafeteria the happiest place in schools,” said Tiffany Reed, director of Student Nutrition. ”Student nutrition is so important and we are excited to bring kid-approved menus and innovative programs to the district to help support the cause. We’re dedicated to serving up ‘happy and healthy’ to every student, every day.”

While all student meals are free for the 2021-2022 school year. Adult or nonstudent breakfast is $2.50, and adult or nonstudent lunch is $3.75.

About PCSSD

Pulaski County Special School District spans more than 600 square miles in Central Arkansas and requires highly skilled and passionate personnel to adapt educational policies and personalization to 25 schools. Every school is accredited by the Arkansas State Board of Education. PCSSD has served schools across Pulaski County since July 1927.

PCSSD is committed to creating a nationally recognized school district that assures that all students achieve at their maximum potential through collaborative, supportive and continuous efforts of all stakeholders.