As we prepare for a new calendar year, the Pulaski County Special School District is already thinking ahead to the 2022-2023 school year! A new registration process will be implemented for the next school year.

Beginning Jan. 10, current PCSSD families can submit a letter of intent to return to the district next school year. Pre-K registration also opens Jan, 10 for students new to the district. The letter of intent will replace the need for returning students to re-register this year. The letter of intent can be found at bit.ly/PCSS-22-23LOI.

For families who do not live within the PCSSD school zone but wish to attend one of the schools, the Arkansas School Choice Act is an option. The Arkansas School Choice program enables a student in kindergarten through grade 12 to attend a school in a nonresident district. School choice applications are being accepted through May 1 this year.

If you have specific questions related to registration and school choice within PCSSD, please contact the Office of Equity and Pupil Services at 501-234-2021.

PCSSD’s mission is to provide equity and excellence for all students through rigorous college and career readiness instructional strategies. We serve 27 schools in Maumelle, Little Rock and Sherwood. Those 26 schools include 16 elementary schools, four middle school campuses, one junior high campus, four high school campuses and an online K-12 school. However, pursuing the school choice option opens our schools to families outside district lines allowing students to be a part of our school family, no matter their neighborhood.

2022-2023 Registration Reminders January 3 – May 1, 2022 Arkansas School Choice applications will be accepted January 10 – 28, 2022 Letter of Intent for returning students in Kindergarten – 12th grade March 1, 2022 Online Registration opens for students NEW to the District (Grades K-12) May 2, 2022 Office of Equity and Pupil Services will begin accepting permits

About PCSSD

Pulaski County Special School District spans more than 600 square miles in central Arkansas and requires highly skilled and passionate personnel to adapt educational policies and personalization to 25 schools. Every school is accredited by the Arkansas State Board of Education. PCSSD has served schools across Pulaski County since July 1927.

PCSSD is committed to creating a nationally recognized school district that assures that all students achieve at their maximum potential through collaborative, supportive and continuous efforts of all stakeholders.