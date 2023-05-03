The hardworking grow team at The Source cultivates high quality medical marijuana for their in-house flower brand, In The Flow. Here, the team is caring for the baby plants in the "Veg Room" after just up-potting them and placing them in their new, bigger homes where they will flower. Many of The Source employees have been with the company from its inception in 2019, and have achieved their goals of creating sustainable careers in the cannabis industry. From left to right: Montana Perkins, Lenny Blankenship, Jonathan Thompson, Rob Garcia, and Arianna Pascoe.

More than a cannabis dispensary, The Source in Rogers has positioned itself as the craft brewery of the Arkansas medical marijuana market with the launch of its own lines of boutique flower and craft cartridges earlier this year.

The Source grows and dispenses “In The Flow” boutique cannabis

Limited by law, The Source can only have 50 plants in flower at a time. This volume limit does exactly what the market needs, allowing the company to pour a never-before-seen attention to detail into Arkansas cannabis cultivation.

And as other markets like Colorado and California have proven, “small batch” cultivation like this correlates with quality: In the company’s first harvest of its new flower line “In the Flow,” the famed strain “Donny Burger” scored over 30% THC, while cult classic “Chemmy Jones” had more than a 3% terpene profile — results rarely seen in other Arkansas-grown products.

“Both the THC levels and the terpene profile are equally key components of high quality cannabis flower,” explains Mike Tullis, CEO at The Source. “To achieve this milestone with our first harvest is something we are incredibly proud of, as it directly translates to our customers’ experience with the medical cannabis available here in Rogers.”

The Source formulates “Wavelength Extracts” in-house

In addition to growing cannabis flower, The Source is the exclusive producer of “Wavelength Extracts” products in Arkansas, with its lab located in the same building as their dispensary and grow. “Wavelength Extracts” is a small company dedicated to the art of cannabis extraction and cartridge formulation.

Currently, The Source produces Amplitude cartridges, Wavelength’s base cartridge model. Amplitude takes high-quality distillate oil and blends it meticulously with botanically-derived terpenes to create tasty, high-THC cartridges.

Wavelength’s newest vape cartridge drops on Saturday, May 6, and school’s out for summer with this tropical treat! Reminiscent of your favorite snow cone flavor, this Tiger’s Blood cartridge will have you lounging by the metaphorical pool in utter bliss after just one puff. This indica-dominant cart’s unique blend of terpenes includes beta-caryophyllene, which helps combat stress, works as an anti-inflammatory, and provides pain relief and neuro protection. The other top terpene is d-limonene, a natural antidepressant, which invokes clarity and sharpens the mind.

Community Engagement & Events

The Source is deeply committed to making sure that our dispensary always provides a friendly and welcoming environment for our community. To that end, we have scheduled two upcoming events this week that will include giveaways and unique educational opportunities.

May The Source be with you on May 4

Visit The Source this May the Fourth (officially known as Star Wars Day) and pledge your allegiance to the green side! “May The Source Be With You” is The Source cannabis dispensary’s unofficial slogan. Expert grower Lenny Blankenship will be hosting a pop-up in the lobby to answer any questions about The Source’s in-house flower brand, In The Flow. The dispensary will be giving away new educational materials, stickers, and magnets.

From 5 de Mayo to 5 de Mota

Cinco de Mota is The Source cannabis dispensary’s play on Cinco de Mayo, as mota in Spanish refers to marijuana. The Source values diversity and strives to create a space where everyone from greater Northwest Arkansas is embraced in our community — regardless of spoken language or culture. Por favor, vengan a celebrar la planta que nos regala alivio y felicidad.

Spanish-speaking budtenders will be available all day. The team is giving away stickers, magnets, and educational materials, available in both English and Spanish – plus, shop fire deals on your favorite cannabis products!

‘Cultivating’ a small-batch ethos

At The Source, all employees are cross-trained in areas from growing, to production, to educating patients on the dispensary’s wide offerings. This means that there’s a good chance the ‘budtender’ selling you In The Flow has also trimmed or repotted the plants themselves. Unique to the region, The Source offers a “deli-style” service for all of their in-house strains, bringing consumers as close as possible to the cultivation process, and allowing patients to determine their desired quantity of the market’s freshest strains.

“We believe that the touchy-feely closeness that our team has with the product is evident in the lab tests,” says Arianna Pascoe, one of the three lead growers at the facility in Rogers. “We genuinely geek out on this stuff, and the atmosphere has been overwhelmingly positive and celebratory ever since we learned what a success this first In the Flow harvest was. Our whole team is in this for the satisfaction of a job well done, for our community.”

Visit our dispensary in Rogers

At The Source, we’re committed to partnering with each patient to find the right cannabis for you. Whether you shop online for delivery or come visit us in-store, we offer the best prices in the market across all product categories. Patients who visit our store enjoy personal assistance from a knowledgeable, caring budtender, and a “deli-style” approach to our flower selection. We aim to exceed our competitors in our commitment to patient care — you’ll never feel rushed.

Our Rogers storefront is located at 4505 W Poplar St. and is open daily from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Learn more or contact us through our website, www.thesource-mj.com.

