Looking for a refreshing and flavorful drink to quench your thirst this Cinco de Mayo? Try this Cucumber Lime Serrano NA Mocktail bursting with zesty citrus, spicy serrano and cool cucumber flavors. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 cup of chopped cucumber

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of 1/2 orange

1/2 serrano pepper, thinly sliced

1 sprig of fresh mint

1 can of lemon-lime sparkling soda

1 tbsp of agave syrup

Good Day Farm’s Cucumber Lime Serrano Gummies

Tools:

A mixing cup

A juicer

An immersion or small blender

A small mesh strainer

Crushed ice

A cocktail glass

Instructions:

Start by combining the chopped cucumber, fresh citrus juices, sliced serrano, mint leaves, and agave syrup in a mixing cup with a small amount of crushed ice.

Blend these fresh ingredients well until they are fully combined.

Fill a cocktail glass with fresh crushed ice and place the small mesh strainer on top.

Pour the blended mixture into the strainer until the glass is half full.

Top the glass with the refreshing lemon-lime sparkling soda.

Garnish your mocktail with a slice of cucumber, a wedge of lime, a slice of serrano pepper, and a delicious Cucumber Lime Serrano Gummy from Good Day Farm.

Raise a glass and enjoy this flavorful and healthy mocktail with friends. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Available at Berner’s and Good Day Farm Dispensaries.

Marijuana is for use by qualified patients only. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana use during pregnancy or breastfeeding poses potential harms. Marijuana is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of marijuana.