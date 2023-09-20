Spa-Con Season 7 kicks off this Friday, September 22, with a LIVE concert by heavy metal band Galactic Empire at the Hot Springs Convention Center!

Join the galaxy’s foremost progressive technical heavy metal “Star Wars” cosplay John Williams tribute band as they lay waste to Planet Earth. Comprising some of the most infamous and feared villains in the galaxy — lead guitarist Dark Vader, drummer Boba Sett, guitarists Red Guard and Shadow Ranger, and bassist Bass Commander — GALACTIC EMPIRE’s commitment to their mission is unparalleled. From a foreboding rendition of “The Imperial March” to the sweeping guitars of “Duel of the Fates,” the band’s faithful translations of WILLIAMS’ classic scores create a new “force” where fandom and music overlap.

Prepare for an evening of most impressive heavy metal!

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets on sale NOW at spa-con.org!

*The Galactic Empire concert is included in the purchase of a VIP pass or weekend pass. 🚀 🎶🎸

Full Spa-Con Season 7 Schedule

(Subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

5:00 p.m. – Registration Opens (Concourse)

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies (Horner Hall)

6:30 p.m. – Galactic Empire Concert (Horner Hall)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

9:00 a.m. – Registration Opens (Concourse)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Expo Hall

10:00 a.m. – CASA Superhero Parade (Spa-Con Theatre)

10:00 a.m. – Showdown Doors Open (Arena)

10:30 a.m. – Kids Cosplay Showcase (Spa-Con Theatre)

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Orlando Jones Autograph (Expo Hall)

11:00 a.m. – Forged with Foam Demo with Downen Creative (Room 205)

11:00 a.m. – Yoda Yoga with Karen (Room 209)

11:00 a.m. – All Things Animation with Pat Moriarity (Room 202)

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – FREE Laser Tag (Arena)

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Artemis (Room 203-204)

12:00 p.m. – Q & A with Annabeth Gish (Spa-Con Theatre)

1:00 p.m. – FREE Photo Ops with Annabeth Gish (Room 201)

1:00 p.m. – Street Fighter 6 3v3 Team Tournament Starts (Arena)

2:00 p.m. – VIP Meet and Greet – VIP Pass Holders Only (VIP Lounge)

2:00 p.m. – Cosplay 101 with Andi Serpenti (Room 205)

2:00 p.m. – Bringing Life to Batman with Jerry Bingham (Room 202)

2:30 p.m. – Street Fighter 6 Singles Pool Play (Arena)

3:00 p.m. – Q&A with Orlando Jones (Spa-Con Theatre)

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Annabeth Gish Autographs (Expo Hall)

3:00 p.m. – Open Portrait Session (Room 201)

4:00 p.m. – FREE Photo Ops with Orlando Jones (Room 201)

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Cosplay Contest Judging (Room 209)

4:00 p.m. – Street Fighter 6 Singles Pool Play (Arena)

6:00 p.m. – Street Fighter 6 Finals (Arena)

7:00 p.m. – Cosplay Club (Horner Hall)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

9:30 a.m. – Registration Opens (Concourse)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Expo Hall

10:00 a.m. – Sorting Hat with The Pocket Theatre (Spa-Con Theatre)

11:00 a.m. – Stunts 101 with Janeshia Adams-Ginyard (Room 209)

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Spa-Con Showdown Free Play (Arena)

11:00 a.m. – Makeup 101 with Knightmage (Room 205)

11:00 a.m. – Finding Your Muse with Daniel Scott Jr. (Room 202)

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – FREE Laser Tag (Arena)

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Artemis (Room 203-204)

12:00 p.m. – Q & A with Janeshia Adams-Ginyard (Spa-Con Theatre)

1:00 p.m. – Q & A with Rodger Bumpass (Room 205)

1:00 p.m. – Waterbending 101 – An Introduction to Tai Chi (Room 209)

2:00 p.m. – The Dating Game with the Nerd Informants (Spa-Con Theatre)

2:00 p.m. – VIP Meet & Greet (VIP Lounge)

2:00 p.m. – How to Join the 501st (Room 202)

4:00 p.m. – SpAcademy Awards (Spa-Con Theatre)