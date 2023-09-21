Are you searching for a cannabis-infused product that’s both delicious and energizing? Look no further than Rise N’ Shine Gummies, available now at Good Day Farm Dispensaries. Bursting with the delightful flavors of fresh citrus and juicy peach, Rise N’ Shine Gummies are a fantastic choice for those seeking a productive and uplifting cannabis experience.

Fast-Acting Formula: Rise N’ Shine Gummies are great for those on the go. With an activation time of 0-15 minutes, you won’t have to wait long to feel the effects. Whether you need a morning pick-me-up or a midday boost, these gummies have you covered.

Sativa Magic: If you’re familiar with cannabis, you know that sativa is associated with uplifting and energizing effects. Rise N’ Shine Gummies are said to deliver just that – a burst of sativa energy that kicks in within 15 minutes!

The Power of THCV: Rise N’ Shine Gummies aren’t just any ordinary cannabis edible. They feature THCV, a naturally occurring cannabinoid known for its unique properties. THCV has potential energizing effects, making it an ideal choice for those who want to stay alert and focused.

Energizing Ginseng: Besides THCV, these gummies contain ginseng, a renowned natural energizer. Ginseng has been used for centuries to combat fatigue, boost the immune system, and improve mental clarity. This herbal superfood is the perfect complement to THCV!

Flavorful Composition: Rise N’ Shine Gummies offer a taste that’s as refreshing as it is invigorating. With zesty citrus, luscious peach, and an herbal zing from ginseng, each gummy is a delightful treat for your taste buds.

Quality Ingredients: These gummies are fast-acting and made with high-quality, melt-proof ingredients. They are gluten-free, vegan, and contain natural fruit extracts for an authentic taste.

Rise N’ Shine Gummies offer a unique blend of THCV, ginseng, and sativa goodness to help you seize the day. The next time you’re looking for a flavorful and uplifting gummy, reach for the Rise N’ Shine.

Arkansas medical cannabis patients can now find THCV-infused Rise N’ Shine Gummies at Berner’s and Good Day Farm Dispensaries . Marijuana is for use by qualified patients only. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana use during pregnancy or breastfeeding poses potential harms. Marijuana is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of marijuana.