Block Street & Building — the annual magazine published by Arkansas Times featuring the best of New Urbanism in Arkansas — invites you to take part in a unique competition applying the principles of New Urbanism to your hometown or an Arkansas town you love.

WHAT IS NEW URBANISM? LEARN MORE HERE!

Pick a vacant street corner, an old building or a neighborhood street and give us your vision of how you would transform it into a walkable, livable downtown space that would integrate with other commercial and residential spaces. We want you to imagine a place that lets people live where they work, a place that encourages human interaction and community. Pick a real town and a real place and give us a rendering of how you would bring New Urbanism to that space.

The top ten entries will be featured in the June edition of Block Street & Building and will be featured during the 90th Arkansas Municipal League Convention held June 12-14, 2024, at the Statehouse Convention Center.

See last year’s winners here!

Block, Street & Building circulates to all Arkansas members of the American Institute of Architects, all members of the Building Owners and Managers Association, commercial real estate developers and to the 499 mayors, city managers and city administrators whose municipalities are members of the Arkansas Municipal League. Council members, city planners and other city personnel of all municipalities in Arkansas receive this publication, too.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

TIMELINE:

Registration Window

Now – Feb. 16, 2024

Submission Deadline

April 15, 2024

Winner Notification

Winners will be notified by June 3 and announced in the June issue of Block, Street and Building.

AR Municipal League Presentation

June 12-14

Winners will be featured during a session at the Arkansas Municipal League’s 90th Convention.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Please register so we know to expect your entry. You will be assigned an entrant number upon registration. Please attach your entrant number to your digital submission. Do not put your name or your firm’s name on the entry itself, as they will be judged anonymously.

Register HERE.

ENTRY INFO:

Entrants should submit their digital entry to becca@arktimes.com by the deadline, April 15.

In email, the subject line:

MUST INCLUDE: ( BSB Entry # XX)

Submissions should also include:

2 images (send link to dropbox/sharefile/wetransfer) Horizontal: (Primary perspective: hero shot/overall shot of space) Vertical: vignette of space Title/Subtitle Copy no more than 400 words. Main image will be 8”x4” Vignette will be 4”x5.5”



Example of magazine layout:

JURY INFO:

Jurors will be made up by members of the Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri chapters of the American Planning Association, as well as the Arkansas chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

Jurors will be evaluating designs on the basis of how well they apply the principles of New Urbanism to a local, real world design challenge. Consideration will be given to ensuring awarded projects represent all corners of Arkansas.

JUDGES RUBRIC: