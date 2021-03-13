Dear ⁦ @TomCottonAR ⁩ your assertions about the overwhelming support of law enforcement for ⁦ @TheJusticeDept ⁩ nominees says more about your lack of respect for our collective opinion than our high regard for these nominees. Welcome to respond. https://t.co/J3U8gRiOaJ

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s attack on strong women is not only hypocritical in many cases, given the former guy, but also often fact-deficient.

Case in point: The Washington Post examined Cotton’s suggestion that a particular nominee — Vanita Gupta, a supremely qualified strong woman and, it so happens, a child of immigrants — enjoyed law enforcement support for unsubstantiated nefarious reasons. Finding: Baloney as also indicated in the Tweet I’ve included from the police chief of Houston.

Cotton suggested, citing no specifics, that law enforcement groups had been coerced to support Gupta for a top Justice Department position. Said the Post:

Officials representing nine of the country’s premier law enforcement professional organizations told The Washington Post this week they were not pressured into supporting Gupta’s nomination. Some added that they were taken aback by Cotton’s questioning, which had implied they had caved in to threats.

“I was kind of shocked by it,” said Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police. “If he really suspects that, then he doesn’t really know the law enforcement organizations as well as he thinks he does, and he certainly doesn’t know Vanita Gupta as well as I know her.”

Gupta received endorsement letters from the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Major County Sheriffs of America and many others, the Post noted. Leaders of the organizations are quoted extensively in debunking Cotton.

The main Republican objection to Gupta, as it was to Neera Tanden, whose pick for a top budget job was scuttled, seems to be that she’d been harsh in Twitter commentary on the prior administration and Republicans. This line of attack is d used repeatedly by people like Cotton. Yet he steadfastly supported a social media sociopath who smeared, belittled, lied and accused and generally violated standards of decency in everything from grabbing women’s genitals to paying hush money to hookers to caging children and intentionally wrecking asylum-seeker families. To name but a few of his offenses.

How bad were Gupta’s Tweets? A Post column by Jill Filipovic recounts one of the supposed worst:

For example, Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have criticized Vanita Gupta, Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, for tweeting her reaction to the 2020 GOP convention: “Don’t know if I can take three more nights of racism, xenophobia, and outrageous lies.” But her tweet was right on the merits, and the language appropriate. During Trump’s tenure, before and after the convention, Republican rhetoric was suffused with xenophobia. In December, Blackburn tweeted, “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.” In his convention speech, Trump boasted about building his border wall and called Biden “a Trojan horse for socialism.” The convention itself, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker, “offered a cascade of false claims.” Republicans especially bristle at Gupta’s charge of racism, but between their party’s efforts at voter suppression, hostility toward Black Lives Matter and Trump’s routine race-baiting, Gupta had good reason to make that claim.

Racism, xenophobia, lies? The truth is a complete defense.

Don’t go looking for truth from Tom Cotton.

Is there a worse person in the Senate than Tom Cotton? Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are in the running. It is a triumvirate of turds — Ivy League-educated lawyers who want you to believe the problem in America is Democratic elitists destroying the working stiffs. All of them vote consistently to deny aid that targets precisely those people.

Will the lies work? They did for the former guy for one election and almost for another, thanks to the rooted-in-racism Electoral College.

By the way: Tough Talking Tom would not comment on the Post’s findings about his questioning of Gupta.