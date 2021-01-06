The man in a widely circulated photograph with his feet up in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is from Benton County. He’s Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette, the founder of 2A NWA STAND, which bills itself as a 2nd Amendment rights group.

The New York Times’ Matthew Rosenberg captured a profane video of Barnett explaining his version of the events.

Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021



Here’s a news brief from Gravette’s Westside Eagle Observer about a fundraiser the group held on behalf of another organization, Save Our Children. In a group photo, members hold a sign that says “DEAD PEDOPHILES DON’T REOFFEND.”

Here Barnett is at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Benton County on Jan. 6.