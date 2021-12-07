Arkansas may be entering a third coronavirus surge, but Governor Hutchinson devoted much of his weekly news briefing to defending the limited scope of the special session of the legislature that began today. The focus of the session is to pass the largest tax cut in state history, which Hutchinson says, without evidence, will help the state increase jobs and prosperity.

This morning, Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) tried to introduce legislation that would have created a $3,000 tax credit for law enforcement officers. Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) objected, saying the bill wasn’t germane to the limited scope of the governor’s call. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin ruled it was germane, but the Senate ultimately overruled him. Amid the discussion, Rapert demagogued about “backing the blue” and Sen. Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale) said that the Senate’s decision on whether to consider the bill amounted to a battle over power with the executive branch.

Hutchinson brushed that argument away: Under Arkansas’s constitution, we have a general session that meets every two years, he said. The exception is that the governor can call a special session for specific matters. “It’s worked well for over 100 years,” he said.

Hutchinson acknowledged that Arkansas law enforcement officers don’t make enough money, but he said the appropriate response from the state was to decrease taxes for everyone. He said it would be bad policy to establish a tax credit for law enforcement but leave out other frontline workers. Counties and municipalities pay the salaries of all law enforcement officers in the state aside from the State Police. The state would be remiss in its responsibility to fund K-12 education and other critical duties if it assumed the responsibility of local governments, Hutchinson said.

He acknowledged that the tax credit was a recommendation from his Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement, but said the state had enacted six or seven of its other recommendations. His administration will work to increase State Police salaries and incentivize local governments to raise law enforcement salaries, too, Hutchinson said.

COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Hutchinson said. Compared to last week, Arkansas has 1,700 more active cases and 48 more active hospitalizations.

Total cases: 534,590 (+932)

Total active cases: 7,414 (+249)

Total deaths: 8,776 (+24)

Hospital numbers

Hospitalized: 456 (+4)

On ventilators: 85 (+6)

Ever hospitalized: 28,676

Ever on ventilators: 3,017

Vaccinations

Doses given: 3,492,107 (+17,052)

Individuals partially immunized: 333,328 (+1,384)

Individuals fully immunized: 1,4760,971 (+3,333)

Hutchinson celebrated the rise in vaccinations, saying it was a sign that Arkansans are responding to increased risk. But you can see in the numbers that more than 70% of those new vaccination doses were boosters, so folks who’ve been vaccine hesitant aren’t the ones driving the train here.

Hutchinson and Health Secretary Jose Romero pushed booster shots. Everyone who received two shots from Pfizer or Moderna is eligible six months after their last shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after their shot. No Omicron variant infections have been detected in Arkansas so far.

Romero continued to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. Vaccination rates for Arkansas children ages 5-11 are running 5-6% below the national rate, he said.

Education Secretary Johnny Key touted the newly updated “Kids Guide to the Coronavirus,” published by EverBright Media, co-founded by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. The booklets, which the state spent some $265,000 on and which will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the state, have information about the vaccine, Key said.